Manhattan Short Film Festival In 5 CT Towns

The Manhattan Short Film Festival, the annual showcase of top-notch short films from around the globe, gets more prestigious every year. Last year's bronze medal winner, "Bear Story," went on to win an Oscar for animated short, and another film, "Shok," was nominated for the live-action short Oscar.

The festival — where audience members worldwide vote on the winners — is at five Connecticut venues from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. The dates and locations are Palace Theater, 165 Main St. in Danbury, Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St. in New London, Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m.; Bank Street Theatre, 46 Bank St. in New Milford, Sunday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at noon; Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art., 600 Main St. in Hartford, Thursday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.; and Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Sunday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.

Admission prices vary at each venue. This year the competing films are:

"The Tunnel," a Norwegian story about a family in a traffic jam, based on Alice Glaser's story.

"Bravoman," a Russian story of an entertainer with a peculiar job.

"Kaputt," a German, animated chronicle of life in a women's prison.

"Ella Gets a Promotion," an American story of a woman who may have gotten a promotion.

"Hold On," a Dutch drama about a cellist whose big concert hits an unexpected snag.

"Overtime," an Australian fantasy about a man who really doesn't want to work overtime;

"Carousel," a British story of an older man giving advice to a younger man;

"Gorilla," a French story of a man who portrays a gorilla in movies;

"I Am a Pencil," an Australian story about a post-Charlie Hebdo protest march;

"The Last Journey of the Enigmatic Paul W.R.," a French story of an astronaut on a mission. manhattanshort.com.