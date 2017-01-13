'Lost in London' At Area Theaters

You've heard of live TV. Now's your chance to see a live movie.

"Lost in London" is written and directed by and stars Woody Harrelson. He portrays himself, on a wild night in London, struggling to get home to his family, suffering through all sorts of distracting misadventures. The comic drama, which is based on real events, also stars Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson, also playing themselves. The running time is about two hours. After the film, Harrelson will participate in a live Q&A.

"Lost in London" will be shown Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland, 99 Redstone Road in Manchester; Cinemark Enfield, 90 Elm St.; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Regal Branford, 325 E. Main St.; and Regal Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road. It also will be shown at the Cinemark West Springfield, 864 Riverdale St. in West Springfield, Mass. Admission varies at each theater. Details: fathomevents.com.