'Logan: Noir' At Real Art Ways

This week, Real Art Ways will run a special black-and-white print of Hugh Jackman's latest "Wolverine" movie, and one screening will include a panel discussion by comic-book experts.

The futuristic "Logan: Noir" tells the story of Logan (Jackman) taking care of Professor X (Patrick Stewart), but their exile is interrupted by a mutant and his pursuers.

It will be shown Friday to Thursday, July 7 to 13, at 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, July 8, it also will be shown at 9 p.m. A pre-film talk with independent comic book creators will discuss how the character Wolverine has influenced their work and how the film Logan fits into the character's legacy.

Admission to films is $11, $7 students and seniors, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members.

realartways.org.

