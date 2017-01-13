'The Lion In Winter' At Cinestudio

Hartford's own Katharine Hepburn won the third of her four best actress Oscars for "The Lion in Winter," the 1968 historical drama about a clash between British king Henry II and his wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, over who will succeed to the throne.

The film, which also won Oscars for James Goldman's adapted screenplay and John Barry's original score, has another Hartford connection: Two years after the film's release, Cinestudio opened on the campus of Trinity College. The "lion courant" on the film's original poster — a classic symbol of heraldry depicting a running lion — became the logo of the art-house theater.

The classic will be shown Thursday to Saturday, Jan. 19 to 21, at Cinestudio, 300 Summit St. in Hartford. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Also at Cinestudio this week is "Sleeping Beauty," the Bolshoi Ballet's presentation of the classic ballet. It will be shown Sunday, Jan. 22, at 12:55 and 4 p.m. Admission is $10, $8 students and seniors. cinestudio.org.