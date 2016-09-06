Documentary On Christian Peltenburg-Brechneff At The Kate

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook, will host the U.S. premiere of a documentary about Hadlyme-based artist Christian Peltenburg-Brechneff.

"Like Notes of Music: Christian Peltenburg-Brechneff The Landscape Painter" tells the story of the artist, his life in the United States, in the Swiss Alps and on the Greek island of Sifnos, and his marriage to fellow artist Tim Lovejoy.

The screening will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at the Cooley Gallery, 25 Lyme St. in Old Lyme, where paintings by Peltenburg-Brechneff will be on display. Peltenburg-Brechneff will be present at the screening and party.

Admission is $40 for the screening and after-party. Proceeds from the evening benefit the Center for Arts Programming, Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts of the University of New Haven.

Space is limited. Advance reservations are recommended. Call 877-503-1286.