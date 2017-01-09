LGBT Romance 'Esteros' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio opens the 2017 edition of the monthly Second Thursdays series of LGBT-themed movies with a romance from Argentina.

"Esteros" tells the story of Matias and Jeronimo, childhood friends who find their feelings for each other turning into something else to the horror of Matias' family.

"Esteros," in Spanish and Portuguese with subtitles, will be shown Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the theater on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford.

Also at Cinestudio this week is a 35mm print of "The Forest for the Trees," a 2004 German black comedy about an idealistic teacher slowly realizing that her views on life are unrealistic. It will be shown Jan. 15 to 18 at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 4:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

A third special screening this week is an "encore" presentation of National Theatre Live's "No Man's Land," the Harold Pinter play starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. It will be shown Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

Admission to each screening is $10, $8 seniors and students. cinestudio.org.