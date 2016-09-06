Kitty Genovese Documentary At Real Art Ways

Kitty Genovese's name became synonymous with toxic apathy. Now a documentary has been made that dives deeper into her story.

Genovese was 28 years old on March 13, 1964, when she was stabbed to death while walking to her apartment in the Kew Gardens section of Queens, N.Y.

According to the report in the New York Times, 38 of Genovese's neighbors witnessed the crime, but none of them came to her rescue. Genovese's brother, William Genovese, participated in the making of "The Witness" to find out the truth about that day, and whether what really happened was different than the official story.

"The Witness" will be shown Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 3 p.m. at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St. in Hartford.

Admission is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.