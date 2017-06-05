'Undercurrent' At The Kate In Old Saybrook

At first glance, the film noir "Undercurrent" has an odd cast and crew. Katharine Hepburn seems too strong to play a damsel in distress. Robert Mitchum isn't known for playing modest intellectuals. Director Vincente Minnelli is more famous for his musical comedies than for film noir.

But in 1946, they all took a stab at it. "Undercurrent" tells the story of a new bride (Hepburn) who suspects her husband (Robert Taylor) wants to murder her. Mitchum portrays Taylor's brother, who is the key to Taylor's murky, menacing past.

"Undercurrent" will be shown Tuesday, June 13, at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook, as part of its monthly "Kate Classic" series. Admission is $8. thekate.org.