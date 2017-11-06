Hartford Hip-Hop Artist Joey Batts Screening Music Video At Wadsworth Atheneum

Hartford hip-hop artist Joey Batts has made a music video that will be shown on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford.

The video, "ROY G. BV," which Batts made with his collaborator Rudy, is "based on emotions that we have paired with every color in the visible spectrum. ... [It] takes you on a musical & visual journey through love, fear, jealousy, depression, enthusiasm and sadness"

The hip-hop group UZOO performs after the screening. The event is supported by The People Project, a community engagement initiative spearheaded by Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network and focused on different representations of Connecticut.

The evening begins at 6:30 with a cash-bar reception. The film and performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 members. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. thewadsworth.org.