'Jesus Christ Superstar' At Cinestudio

Jesus is coming.

At least, Ted Neeley is coming. The actor, who portrayed Jesus of Nazareth in the 1973 rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" will be in Hartford on Sunday, Nov. 19, to speak at a screening of the film.

For good measure, Jesus is bringing Caiaphas and Annas with him. In the Bible story, Caiaphas and Annas helped send Jesus up the river, or at least up the cross. But the actors who played those roles and sang "This Jesus Must Die" — Bob Bingham and Kurt Yaghjian, respectively — are Neeley's friends. They will help Neeley with his post-film Q&A.

Showtime is 7 p.m. at Cinestudio 300 Summit St., on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.