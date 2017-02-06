James Bond Films At CCSU

Central Connecticut State University, 1615 Stanley St. in New Britain, will host a series of screenings of James Bond movies, accompanied by discussions on the themes of the films and the series. All screenings will be held on Fridays at 2 p.m. at Torp Theater, Davidson Hall on campus. Admission is free.

The series opens on Feb. 10 with "From Russia With Love." The 1963 installment int he series, starring Sean Connery, will be accompanied by a talk by history Prof. Jay Bergman, who will discuss the Cold War roots of the Bond films.

On March 3, the title is "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," the 1969 title starring George Lazenby. Information technology Prof. Greg Schroll will discuss the Bond films as an entire series. On March 31, "The Spy Who Loved Me," from 1977 and starring Roger Moore. Michelle Dischino, who teaches technology and engineering education, will discuss Bond's gadgets. The series will close on April 7 with "Skyfall," the 2012 film starring Daniel Craig, and featuring Adele's Oscar-winning theme song. Dan D'Addio, a music instructor, will discuss the history of theme songs in the Bond series. ccsu.edu/alumni/classicFridays.html.