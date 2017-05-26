'A Whole New Day,' Short Film Starring James Gandolfini, In Ivoryton

The village of Ivoryton will play host to actress/artist Kathrine Narducci this week with a screening of a short film and an exhibit of her artworks.

"A Whole New Day," released in 1999, stars Narducci and James Gandolfini, with whom she appeared in the show "The Sopranos." The comic short tells the story of a man who wakes up in an empty room and has to deal with his personal issues without knowing what those issues are. It will be screened June 3 at 6:30 p.m. outdoors at the Copper Beech Inn, 46 Main St.

After the screening, an exhibit called "Beauty Translated" will open at Six Summit Gallery, 6 Summit St. Artwork by Narducci will be joined by artworks by Ann Hodgdon-Cyr and Katia Levanti. Admission is free. sixsummitgallery.com.