The 6th annual Italian Film Weekend at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, sponsored by UNICO, is themed "All Roads Lead to Rome" and features four films, an opening-night reception, tours of the museum and a dinner that complements one of the films.

The opening-night film is "Let Yourself Go! ("Lasciati Andare"), a comedy about a psychoanalyst still in love with his ex-wife. It will be shown on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. A reception by Peppercorn's Grill will precede the film, starting at 6 p.m.

"Terraferma" will be shown on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. Emanuele Crialese's 2011 drama tells the story of a Sicilian island where immigrants are arriving. The film will be preceded, at 12:30 p.m., by a docent-led tour of three views of Italy in artworks in the museum.

The film on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m., is "Summertime," from 1955, in which Katharine Hepburn is romanced in Venice by Rossano Brazzi. After "Summertime," at 6 p.m., a wine dinner will be held at Peppercorn's.

The weekend ends on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. with "It Started in Naples," a 1960 romance in which Clark Gable discovers his brother's secret life and secret wife (Sophia Loren) in Naples. The docent-led tour will precede this film at 12:30 p.m.

Admission to each film is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, free for Insider Access members and above. Admission to both "Summertime" and the dinner is $65, $60 members. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. For tickets and a dinner menu, visit thewadsworth.org.