Movies

Italian Film Weekend At Wadsworth Atheneum

Susan Dunne
Contact Reporter

The 6th annual Italian Film Weekend at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, sponsored by UNICO, is themed "All Roads Lead to Rome" and features four films, an opening-night reception, tours of the museum and a dinner that complements one of the films.

The opening-night film is "Let Yourself Go! ("Lasciati Andare"), a comedy about a psychoanalyst still in love with his ex-wife. It will be shown on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. A reception by Peppercorn's Grill will precede the film, starting at 6 p.m.

"Terraferma" will be shown on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. Emanuele Crialese's 2011 drama tells the story of a Sicilian island where immigrants are arriving. The film will be preceded, at 12:30 p.m., by a docent-led tour of three views of Italy in artworks in the museum.

The film on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m., is "Summertime," from 1955, in which Katharine Hepburn is romanced in Venice by Rossano Brazzi. After "Summertime," at 6 p.m., a wine dinner will be held at Peppercorn's.

The weekend ends on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. with "It Started in Naples," a 1960 romance in which Clark Gable discovers his brother's secret life and secret wife (Sophia Loren) in Naples. The docent-led tour will precede this film at 12:30 p.m.

Admission to each film is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, free for Insider Access members and above. Admission to both "Summertime" and the dinner is $65, $60 members. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. For tickets and a dinner menu, visit thewadsworth.org.

Copyright © 2017, CT Now
54°