Italian-Language Christmas Movie 'La Cena Di Natale' In New Haven

New Haven has always been a hub of Italian-American activity in Connecticut. So it's the perfect place to ring in the holiday, Italian-style.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, an Italian-language Christmas movie will be shown at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. Marco Ponti's 2016 comedy "La Cena di Natale" ("The Christmas Dinner") tells about the lives and loves of a group of people in scenic seaside Polignano a Mare, Italy, as they celebrate the Yuletide. The story is adapted from the novel of the same name by Luca Bianchini.

It will be shown at 1 p.m. at Adanti Student Center at SCSU, 501 Crescent St. in New Haven. Admission is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Italian program of the Department of World Languages and Literatures.