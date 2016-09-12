Movies
Documentary 'Human' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Susan Dunne
The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford begins its autumn film series on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, with a documentary, "Human," complementing the current exhibit "The Human Touch."

That exhibit showcases images of the diversity of humanity from around the world, and so does Yann Arthus-Bertrand's movie. "Human" was filmed around the world and asks people to tell their stories. It is in French, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Chinese with subtitles, and in English. Showtime is 2 p.m. each day. Admission is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members, free for Insider Access members and above. thewadsworth.org.

