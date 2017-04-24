'Ex Machina' At Real Art Ways

Science on Screen, the periodic series at Real Art Ways of films with scientific themes, this week asks the question: How do you regulate a robot?

The movie will be "Ex Machina." The 2014 sci-fi tells the story of a software developer (Domhnall Gleeson) who is invited for a visit to the company's mysterious CEO (Oscar Isaac). At the CEO's home he meets a robot (Alicia Vikander) who changes his ideas about artificial intelligence.

Before the film, a discussion will be held that addresses a variety of subjects: Do humans owe rights and protections to robots? Who is liable if a robot injures a human? Is there a future for privacy in a world where robots and other appliances are always listening?

BJ Ard, the guest speaker, is a doctoral candidate at Yale Law School and resident fellow at the Yale Information Society Project, who specializes in the law's response to technological change.

Showtime is 6:30 p.m. on May 1. Admission is $11, $7 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members.

Real Art Ways is at 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. realartways.org.