Music Doc 'Hired Gun' At Area Theaters

The 2013 film "20 Feet from Stardom" won an Oscar for best documentary, telling the stories of backup singers who worked with superstar singers. A movie showing in four local theaters Thursday, June 29, tells a similar story, about instrumental musicians who work with rock acts.

"Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight" profiles the "first call" musicians who work with Billy Joel, John Mellencamp, Ozzy Osbourne, Bon Jovi, Metallica, KISS, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Steely Dan and other acts.

The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Redstone Road in Manchester; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; and AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road.

Prices are $15, $14 seniors, $13 children at all theaters except Danbury, which is $15.90 across the board. fathomevents.com.