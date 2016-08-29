'Hieronymus Bosch: Touched By The Devil' At Cinestudio

Very little is known about Hieronymus Bosch, the Dutch painter who created fantastical visions of heaven and hell, most famously the triptych "Garden of Earthly Delights," a rich and often frightening collection of angels, devils, peaceful and terrified animals, sunny skies and dark, fiery pits.

A documentary showing at Cinestudio in Hartford attempts to shed the light on this individualistic, and unique, painter.

In "Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil," a team of art historians travel worldwide to closely examine Bosch's paintings to discover his artistic and thought processes, and to determine whether some disputed works were created by Bosch or by someone else.

The film will be shown Sunday to Wednesday, Sept. 4 to 7, at the theater at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. daily, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Admission is $9, $7 for students. cinestudio.org.