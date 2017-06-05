'Hidden Figures,' Female Scientists At Real Art Ways

Female scientists will gather at Real Art Ways on Tuesday, June 13, for a screening of "Hidden Figures" and a talk about STEM programs and inspire girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"Hidden Figures," based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly, tells the story of black female mathematicians who worked at NASA at the dawn of the space program. The 2016 film stars Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae, as well as Octavia Spencer in an Oscar-nominated performance. The film also got nominations for best picture and best adapted screenplay.

The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. It will be followed by a panel discussion with Vanessa Cruz, a math teacher at Bulkeley High in Hartford; Melissa Strother and Kendra Letang, actuaries at Travelers; Carla Gunn, a partner at Manchester OB-GYN; Shakira Ramos, a fleet manager at Pratt & Whitney Aviation and Aerospace; and Anjanette Ferris, a cardiologist at UConn Health Center. The panel will be moderated by Tara Spain, vice president and CEO of the Travelers Foundation.

The event is part of Real Art Ways' "Science on Screen" program. Admission is $11, $7 for seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 for senior and student members. realartways.org.