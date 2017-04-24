'I Am Heath Ledger' Documentary At Area Theaters

Theaters nationwide, including seven in Connecticut, will show a documentary Wednesday, May 3, that both stars and was filmed by Heath Ledger, who died in January of 2008.

"I Am Heath Ledger" compiles footage filmed by the actor as he told his own life story. The movie also includes commentary by his friends and colleagues including Naomi Watts, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Emile Hirsch, Ang Lee and Catherine Hardwicke.

It will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester, Brass Mill 12 in Waterbury, Cinemark North Haven, Branford 12, Connecticut Post 14 in Milford, AMC Danbury 16 and Stonington 10 in Pawcatuck. Admission varies from theater to theater. Tickets at fathomevents.com.