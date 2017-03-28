French Film Festival In Greenwich

Just before the French film festival starts at Cinestudio in Hartford, another French film fest will be held in Fairfield County. Focus on French Cinema, presented by Alliance Française of Greenwich, runs March 31 to April 2 at the Bow Tie Cinemas Greenwich.

The highlight of the event is a screening on Saturday, April 1, at 3:15 p.m. of "A Man and a Woman: the 1966 French New Wave classic starring Anouk Aimée and Jean-Louis Trintignant and directed by Claude Lelouch. It will be accompanied by "Shoot to Live: a 20-minute fragment of a documentary-in-progress about Lelouch. Lelouch will be present at the screening.

Here's the rest of the feature-film lineup. Times and tickets at focusonfrenchcinema.com.

It's Only the End of the World: Drama by Xavier Dolan about a dying playwright, starring Marion Cotillard. March 31.

My Journey Through French Cinema: Doc by Bertrand Tavernier. March 31 and April 1.

The Dancer: Drama about an American woman who becomes a superstar in late 19th-century France. March 31 and April 2.

Kiss Me Like a Lover: WWII-era romantic drama set in Montreal. April 1.

Heal the Living: Drama about a surfer in a life-changing accident. April 1.

Heaven Will Wait: Drama about a teen indoctrinated into extremism. April 1.

The Odyssey: Biopic of seafaring scientist Jacques-Yves Cousteau. April 1.

Swagger: Doc about underprivileged kids in France. April 1.

My Life as a Zucchini: Animated story of an orphan's friends. April 1-2.

Max and Leon: Comedy about two slobs forced into a war. April 1-2.

Bad Seeds: Comedy about two men and their marijuana farm. April 1-2.

He Even Has Your Eyes: Comedy about a black couple adopting a white child. April 1-2.

A Pact Among Angels: Thriller about a kidnap victim who becomes fond of one of his captors. April 1-2.

1:54: Drama about a bullied teen who plots revenge. April 2.

Angel: Fantasy romance about an invisible boy and a blind girl. April 2.

Baby Bumps: Juliette Binoche comedy about a pregnant mother and daughter. April 2.

Hissein Habre, a Chadian Tragedy: Doc about a dictator. April 2.

Foreign Body: Drama of a Tunisian immigrant trying to assimilate. April 2.

Latest News from the Cosmos: Doc about woman with autism who writes even thought she can't speak. April 2.

Nelly: Biopic of short-lived Canadian prostitute-author Nelly Arcan. April 2.