'Grateful Dead Movie' In Area Theaters

In October 1974, the Grateful Dead staged a five-night "farewell" series of shows at Winterland in San Francisco. Deadheads can relive those days on April 20, when theaters nationwide broadcast "The Grateful Dead Movie 40th Anniversary."

Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Godchaux and Keith Godchaux star in the movie. Audiences also will see footage from the upcoming Grateful Dead documentary, "Long Strange Trip," and a second short documentary about the band's May 8, 1977, show at Cornell University.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Connecticut theaters screening the movie are Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall; Cinemark Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Regal Branford, 325 E. Main St.; Regal Stonington, 85 Voluntown Road; and Regal Brass Mill, 495 Union St. in Waterbury.

Admission varies at each venue. fathomevents.com.