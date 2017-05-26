5 CT-Made Shorts Part Of Greenwich Film Festival

The 3rd annual Greenwich International Film Festival will be held June 1 to 4, with short and feature-length films, panel discussions, a concert and an awards ceremony at various locations in Greenwich. Celebrities scheduled to appear include Flo Rida, Sophia Bush, Mark Teixeira, Christy Turlington Burns and Renee Zellweger.

Among the films to be shown are five shorts made in Connecticut:

"A Christmas Surprise," an animated story about a rite of passage by Sarah Lew; "Hi-Glow Retro," a proof-of-concept for a planned comic feature film about a geeky teen, directed by Alex Morsanutto of Norwalk; "Blind Sushi," a doc about invasive marine species by Greenwich native Eric Heimbold. It stars Bun Lai and focuses on Miya Sushi of New Haven; "My Name is Joan," a doc about illegal adoptions of Irish children by Margaret Costa of Norwalk; "A Wonderful Place," a doc about Norma Asnes of Greenwich and her home by Sam Ketay.

Here's the feature-film lineup. Most individual screenings $15; $12 seniors and students. Ticket, location and schedule details at greenwichfilm.org.

"5 Doctors," a comedy about a sick man avoiding friends and family.

"A Bad Idea Gone Wrong," a comedy about burglars stuck in a house.

"Beach Rats," a drama about a youth with delinquent friends.

"Bending the Arc," a doc about health care activists in Haiti.

"Big Sonia," a doc about a Holocaust survivor with a struggling business.

"Blame," a Tate Donovan drama about a scandal at a high school.

"Bobbi Jene," a doc about an Israeli dancer.

"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," an animated adaptation of Dav Pilkey's graphic novels. Pilkey will be present.

"Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story," a doc about a chef-outdoorsman.

"City of Ghosts," a doc about citizen journalists investigating ISIS.

"Dayveon," a drama about a young man in a gang.

"Dina," a doc about a woman with a tumultuous life.

"Dolores," a doc about Cesar Chavez's partner Dolores Huerta.

"Fits and Starts," a comedy two married writers.

"Give Me Future," a doc about a historic concert in Havana.

"Goran," a thriller about a cabbie whose life is in tumult.

"A Grey State," a doc about a filmmaker who died mysteriously.

"The Hero," a Sam Elliott comic drama about an ill movie star.

"It's Not Dark Yet," a doc about a ailing filmmaker.

"It's Only the End of the World," a Marion Cotillard drama about an ill writer. Winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

"The Light of the Moon," a drama about a woman who is assaulted.

"Little Stones," a doc about four women artists.

"Megan Leavey," a Kate Mara biopic about a Marine and her dog.

"Menashe," a custody story of Brooklyn's ultra-orthodox Jewish milieu.

"Mike and the Mad Dog," a doc about sports talk radio stars.

"The Strange Ones," Alex Pettyfer thriller about two brothers in the wild.

"Swim Team," a doc about a swim team for kids on the autism spectrum.

"Sylvio," a fantasy comedy about an introspective gorilla.

"Trophy," a doc about big-game hunting.