Gene Wilder Honored With Film Screenings

The movie lineup in local theaters is getting wilder and Wilder.

Comic legend Gene Wilder, who died last week at his home in Stamford, is being remembered by local movie theaters with showings of four of his movies this week and in the coming weeks.

"Blazing Saddles," the raunchy 1974 comedy also starring Cleavon Little as the first black sheriff in a Western town, will be shown Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9 to 11, at 7:30 p.m. at AMC Plainville; and on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 1:15 p.m. at Bow Tie Palace 17 in Hartford and Criterion Cinemas in New Haven. It is rated R.

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil," the 1989 comedy which co-starred Richard Pryor about a blind man and a deaf man who witness a murder, will be shown Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, at 11:30 p.m. at Criterion Cinemas in New Haven. It is rated R.

Family favorite "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," the 1971 fantasy in which Wilder plays a mysterious candymaker, will be shown Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9 to 11, at 5 p.m. at AMC Plainville, and on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 11 a.m. at Bow Tie Palace 17 in Hartford, Criterion Cinemas in New Haven and Marquis 16 in Trumbull. It is rated G.

"Young Frankenstein," the 1974 comedy in which Wilder plays the grandson of the legendary monster-maker, will be shown Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Boulevard Field in Bristol. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Admission is free.

"Young Frankenstein" also will be shown Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. at Brass Mill 12 in Waterbury, Cinemark Enfield, Connecticut Post 14 in Milford, Cinemark North Haven, Stonington 10, AMC Danbury 16, Branford 12 and Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester. The evening's entertainment will include a special feature, an interview with director Mel Brooks. Admission varies from venue to venue. To buy tickets and for more information, visit fathomevents.com.

