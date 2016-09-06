Frank Zappa Documentary At Garde In New London

Frank Zappa was famous starting at age 23, when he went on "The Steve Allen Show" and played a bicycle as if it was both a percussion and stringed instrument. The audience's fascination with the weird young guy continued fro 30 years. Zappa created uncategorizable music with eccentric lyrics that he performed with his band, the Mothers of Invention.

A documentary showing Saturday, Sept. 10, at Garde Arts Center in New London tells Zappa's life story. "Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words" is full of archive footage and interviews of the iconoclastic rocker.

Thorsten Schütte's film will be shown at 3 p.m. at the theater at 325 State St. Admission is $11. gardearts.org.