Film About Florence Griswold Exhibit 'The Artist Garden' At The Kate

"The Artist's Garden: American Impressionism and the Garden Movement," an exhibit presented last summer at Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, is now a documentary film. It will have its premiere on March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook.

The film is part of the internationally acclaimed "Exhibition on Screen" series of exhibition overviews filmed in top-level museums around the world. The FloGris is the first Connecticut museum featured in "Exhibition on Screen."

Phil Grabsky of Exhibition on Screen said last season's "Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse," was a hit, appealing to lovers of both art and gardening, and he wanted to further explore the intersection of art an gardening. The exhibit showed work by Maurice Prendergast, Clark Voorhees, Louis Comfort Tiffany, Childe Hassam, Philip Leslie Hale, Matilda Browne and other artists.

The film features curators Amy Kurtz Lansing and Jenny Parsons. The filmmakers also shot footage at Bush-Holley Historic Site in Greenwich and Weir Farm in Wilton, sites of two other impressionist art colonies, as well as locations in New York and Pennsylvania.

Nationwide, "The Artist's Garden" will be in more than 1,500 theaters in 50 countries starting March 21.

The event at The Kate is a fundraiser for the FloGris and The Kate. It will feature hors d'oeuvres by River Tavern and cocktails before the film. Admission is $100. Tickets: thekate.org.