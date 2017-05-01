'Five Cartridges' At New Haven Library

New Haven Free Public Library, 133 Elm St., is marking the 80th anniversary of the fascist aerial bombing of Guernica, Spain, with a free screening of a classic East German drama set during the Spanish Civil War.

"Five Cartridges" ("Fünf Patronenhülsen") tells the story of five officers of different nationalities who are tasked with smuggling information across enemy lines. It stars Armin Mueller-Stahl.

The screening will be held Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. It will be followed by a discussion with historian and New Haven resident Jacinto Lirola. eventbrite.com