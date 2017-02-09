Fans Conflicted After Free Screening Of 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Patrice Nelson of Chester calls herself a "Fifty Shades" virgin, which is an oxymoron. She's never read the popular "Fifty Shades" erotic novel series by English author E.L. James nor did she see the first movie.

But she joined an enthusiastic crowd on Wednesday night at Bow Tie Palace in Hartford to see a free sneak preview of "Fifty Shades Darker," the newest sexual psychodrama based on James' series.

Others at the screening — about 90 people, almost all women — were more well-versed about James' stories and had definite opinions about Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, the S&M-obsessed lovers.

Melissa Kremmel of Terryville, who read all four books a few times each, said she is fascinated by Anastasia and Christian's relationship dynamic.

"It changes over time," Kremmel said. She said the first movie lost a lot of "critical points" from the book and she hoped for better from "Darker," especially in regards to Anastasia's relationship with her boss, Jack.

Tednice Williams of East Hartford called the books "juicy, I can't put them down" and said she didn't expect either film to be as juicy as the book. Michele Landry of South Windsor agreed. "The movie is an R. If it was like the book, it would be XXX," Landry said.

Landry added that she hoped the sequel would show Anastasia "getting more out of the relationship, more love, more romantic."

Debbie Tichenor of Colchester said much the same as Landry: "A woman wants to be desired, loved, wanted. He's a boost to her self-esteem, then she finds out he's a little crazy.

"How long does it take a woman to get a man to realize it's not all about control?" Tichenor added.

"Darker" lived up to Tichenor's hopes. "Christian is more likable than he was in the first movie," she said.

Yvette Gonzalez of Hartford, who didn't like the first book because she felt the writing was poor, thought the movie was "pretty good" and she is looking forward to the third film.

Many exiting the screening expressed satisfaction with the movie. Antonia Casillas of Rocky Hill expressed a contrary opinion. "It was predictable," Casillas said. "It was like I was watching 'The Young and the Restless' and that it would never end."