Horror Film 'Winchester' Starring Helen Mirren Based On New Haven Heiress

In the 19th century, Sarah Winchester was one of the queens of Connecticut’s armaments industry, as the wife of gun-making scion William Winchester of New Haven. But her most enduring legacy isn’t in the Nutmeg State. It’s in California, where Winchester built an odd and mysterious monument.

A highly fictionalized horror film inspired by Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, Feb. 2.

“Winchester” makes scant mention of Connecticut, save for a shot of the logo of New Haven-based Winchester Repeating Arms Co. The spooky plot focuses on Winchester’s years in San Jose, Calif., where her eccentric legacy draws tourists from around the world.

The true story of Winchester began in 1840 in New Haven, when she was born Sarah Lockwood Pardee, the daughter of Leonard Pardee and Sarah W. Burns. On Sept. 20, 1862, Sarah married William Wirt Winchester, the only son of Winchester Repeating Arms Co. founder Oliver Winchester. They had one daughter, Annie Pardee Winchester, who lived only one month. Oliver Winchester died in 1880. His son inherited the company but died of tuberculosis in 1881, leaving Sarah an immense fortune and about 50 percent ownership in the gun company.

At this point, speculation gets mixed with fact. Legends say Winchester consulted a spiritualist, who concluded that she was cursed by the souls of the people killed by Winchester rifles. Those restless spirits needed a home, the spiritualist was purported to have told her, and Winchester needed to build it. If she stopped, rumor had it, she would die.

File photo New Haven munitions heiress Sarah Winchester is the inspiration for the loosely adapted horror film "Winchester." New Haven munitions heiress Sarah Winchester is the inspiration for the loosely adapted horror film "Winchester." (File photo)

For this or whatever other reason, Winchester moved to San Jose with her sister and niece, Marian Marriott. In San Jose, Winchester bought a house and spent the rest of her life adding to it, with construction work reportedly going on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The 1906 San Francisco earthquake knocked three stories off the seven-story structure. The quake changed Winchester’s pattern of adding to the house and much of the damage was never repaired. Still, building continued at the house until Winchester’s death in 1922.

After her death, the house was sold and turned into a tourist attraction. What is now called The Winchester Mystery House, at 525 South Winchester Blvd., is a National Historic Landmark, rumored to be haunted and especially popular on Halloween and Friday the 13th.

CBS Films | Lionsgate The movie "Wincheser" focuses on Sarah Winchester's eccentric house in San Jose, Calif. The movie "Wincheser" focuses on Sarah Winchester's eccentric house in San Jose, Calif. (CBS Films | Lionsgate)

The house is a sprawling, sometimes illogical jumble: a staircase to nowhere, a skylight installed on a floor, windows that open into walls, a door that opens to a two-story drop, the number 13 worked into the design everywhere. Some attribute the architectural oddities to Winchester’s belief in ghosts. Other say they are merely proof that Winchester was a bad architect, as she designed all the additions herself.

“The house seems chaotic. It's tight and claustrophobic and there seems very little rhyme or reason to it. It really is a maze,” “Winchester” screenwriter Tom Vaughan said in an interview. “I think one of the things that confused people is that Sarah Winchester wasn't like that at all. She was smart, independent and very methodical.”

Ben King | CBS Films | Lionsgate The life of New Haven munitions heiress Sarah Winchester is shrouded in mystery. The movie "Winchester" loosely adapts her story. The life of New Haven munitions heiress Sarah Winchester is shrouded in mystery. The movie "Winchester" loosely adapts her story. (Ben King | CBS Films | Lionsgate)

The plot of the movie revolves around a psychiatrist who is sent by the Winchester Repeating Arms Co. to assess Winchester’s mental health. The firm’s board in New Haven has heard about the obsessive construction work and is worried that a madwoman holds a majority stake in the company. The psychiatrist gets to know Winchester, Marriott and Winchester’s grand-nephew and other residents of the crazy-quilt mansion.

Many questions linger about Winchester and the house, Vaughn says.

“Since Sarah wasn't exactly known for doing anything without reason we tried to answer as many of the questions as we could. Why did she do this? Why did she do that?,” he says. “This is a ghost story of course, so we definitely took liberties, but it had to fit with what we do actually know.”

This isn’t the first movie made about Winchester. In 2009, low-budget horror studio The Asylum produced “The Haunting of Winchester House,” and in 2014, French filmmaker Bertrand Bonello made the short “Sarah Winchester, Phantom Opera.”

Winchester left a legacy in New Haven, too, of a more conventional sort. She funded the establishment of The William Wirt Winchester Memorial Hospital in the Allingtown section of West Haven. The hospital was dedicated to the treatment of tuberculosis. That facility is now Yale New Haven Hospital’s Winchester Chest Clinic, for patients with respiratory ailments.

Susan Dunne | sdunne@courant.com Sarah Winchester, the inspiration for "Winchester," is buried in New Haven's Evergreen Cemetery. Sarah Winchester, the inspiration for "Winchester," is buried in New Haven's Evergreen Cemetery. (Susan Dunne | sdunne@courant.com)

“I think Sarah's time in Connecticut gets less attention than it deserves because it speaks so much to who she was,” says Vaughan, who spent some of his childhood in Brookfield. “There have been a lot of people over the last 100 years with tuberculosis and asthma who have been helped by institutions and funds that she set up.”

Winchester is buried in the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven, alongside her husband and baby girl, the freeform-shaped headstone decorated with a massive flower-bedecked cross.

Vaughn stresses that the crazy house is just one side of the real Winchester. “If you're judging her by that you're not getting the full picture.”

“Winchester” opens Thursday in theaters across Connecticut.