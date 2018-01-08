Newtown Native's Film Tells Universal Story Of Illness, Pain

The most basic advice given to writers is “write what you know.” Tracy Mulholland did that. The filmmaker, who grew up in Sandy Hook, knows lingering, mystifying illness and she knows lingering, mystifying recurring dreams. So she wrote a screenplay for a short film called “Grace Note.”

“Recurring dreams could be a search for meaning. It could be your mind trying to tell you something,” says Mulholland. “I could turn it into a message of strength coming from inside yourself.”

“Grace Note,” which stars Mulholland in the lead role, can be seen at gracenotefilm.com/.

After graduating from Newtown High, Mulholland went to Northwestern University and got into musical theater. She acted in plays, then moved to Los Angeles, where she lives now.

Mulholland started in the film industry in the front office — two and a half years working in acquisitions and production at top indie company Lionsgate — but she liked acting better. Since 2008, she has acted in 18 films, including a small role in the 2011 Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone comedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

But Mulholland’s career was derailed by illness.

“I got really tired all of a sudden. I had arm pain, right and left, stabbing and shooting. By the end of 2011, I couldn’t use either arm. I couldn’t brush my hair and teeth,” she says. “My stomach became distended. I was losing cognitive ability. I would be mid-sentence and I couldn’t remember what I was talking about. … When I was really sick, I was bedridden.”

For months, she had test after test, from neurologists, rheumatologists, others. One thought she had early was multiple sclerosis. Her sister moved out to help her. Then Mulholland moved back to Newtown.

What followed was more doctors and treatments that did little to help. She even traveled to the Mayo Clinic. The only thing that made her feel better was cutting out gluten, dairy and soy.

All the while, she had recurring dreams about a high school friend.

“I was always looking for him. Something was obstructing [my view],” she said. “We would lock eyes. He would smile.”

In 2013, Mulholland was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Her dreams ended, and she decided her quest for an answer had ended. “I was bitten by a tick when I was 18 and working at a summer camp,” she says.

Mulholland is on medication now and feels better, estimating her physical strength at 85 percent of optimal. She is acting again and writing for the entertainment website zimbio.com.

Mulholland raised $14,000 on Indiegogo to make “Grace Note.” In the 10-minute film, the lead character’s illness isn’t specified.

“I wanted the film to be universal to anyone in pain,” she says.

That seems to be the case, she says. “A person emailed me to say ‘my dresser has the same amount of medications as your dresser in the film’.”