Free Family Films In Hartford, New Haven Parks All Summer

Summertime is here, and that means free outdoor movies in the parks in the cities. Both Hartford and New Haven begin their family-movie seasons on June 8.

Hartford

All movies are shown at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets.

Friday, June 8: “Casablanca,” the 1942 wartime romance with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, will be shown at Charter Oak Landing.

Warner Bros. "Casablanca" "Casablanca" (Warner Bros.)

Saturday, June 30: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” the 1971 Gene Wilder musical about an eccentric chocolatier and several children who visit his factory, will be shown at Bushnell Park. It is rated G.

Paramount Pictures "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (Paramount Pictures)

Friday, July 20: “The Breakfast Club,” the 1985 story of high school kids who bond while serving detention together, starring Emilio Estevez and Judd Nelson, will be shown at Charter Oak Landing. It is rated R.

Universal Pictures “The Breakfast Club" “The Breakfast Club" (Universal Pictures)

Wednesday, July 25: “Thor: Ragnarok,” the 2017 superhero comedy starring Chris Hemsworth about stopping the destruction of the world, will be shown at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. It is rated PG-13.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “Thor: Ragnarok" “Thor: Ragnarok" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Friday, July 27: “Coco,” the 2017 animated story of a Mexican boy on a quest through the Land of the Dead, will be shown at Bushnell Park. It is rated PG.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Coco" "Coco" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Wednesday, Aug. 15: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the 2017 Dwayne Johnson-Jack Black action comedy about a magical game, will be shown at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. It is rated PG-13.

Columbia Pictures “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (Columbia Pictures)

Thursday, Aug. 23: “Ready Player One,” the 2018 sci-fi adventure about a virtual reality game directed by Steven Spielberg, will be shown at Keney Park. It is rated PG-13.

Warner Bros. “Ready Player One,” “Ready Player One,” (Warner Bros.)

Friday, Aug. 24: “A Wrinkle in Time,” the 2018 adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle novel, starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, will be shown at Charter Oak Landing. It is rated PG.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “A Wrinkle in Time" “A Wrinkle in Time" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Sunday, Aug. 26: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the 1986 comedy about a teen playing hooky with his friends in Chicago starring Matthew Broderick, will be shown at Colt Park. It is rated PG-13.

Paramount Pictures “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" (Paramount Pictures)

Friday, Sept. 18: “Black Panther,” the 2018 superhero movie about a power struggle in the land of Wakanda, starring Chadwick Boseman, will be shown at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. It is rated PG-13.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “Black Panther" “Black Panther" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Riverfront Recapture also is hosting a screening in East Hartford. On Friday, Aug. 10, “Leap!” will be shown at Great River Park. The 2016 animated story is about a girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina.It is rated PG.

The Weinstein Company "Leap!" "Leap!" (The Weinstein Company)

New Haven

Meanwhile, in New Haven, Friday Flicks showtimes are at 8:30 p.m. each day and picnics are welcome. cityofnewhaven.com/parks

June 8: “Zootopia,” the 2016 animated adventure about certain species facing discrimination in a city full of animals, will be shown in Criscuolo Park. It is rated PG.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “Zootopia" “Zootopia" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

June 15: “Despicable Me 3,” the 2017 animated threequel about a supervillain and his minions, will be shown at Kimberly Field. It is rated PG.

Universal Pictures “Despicable Me 3" “Despicable Me 3" (Universal Pictures)

June 22: “Hidden Figures,” the 2016 fact-based drama about African-American women working as mathematicians and engineers at NASA during the early days of the space program, starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, will be shown at Troup School Field. It is rated PG.

20th Century Fox "Hidden Figures" "Hidden Figures" (20th Century Fox)

July 6: “Space Jam,” the 1996 action comedy starring Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Bugs Bunny about a basketball game to save the Looney Tunes, will be shown in Edgewood Park at the Ranger Station. It is rated PG.

Warner Bros. “Space Jam" “Space Jam" (Warner Bros.)

July 13: “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the 1981 action adventure about archaeologist Indiana Jones on a quest for the Ark of the Covenant, will be shown at John C. Daniels Park. It is rated PG.

Paramount Pictures “Raiders of the Lost Ark" “Raiders of the Lost Ark" (Paramount Pictures)

July 20: “Toy Story,” the 1995 animated comedy about toys in competition to win the love of their owner, will be shown in Lincoln Bassett Park. It is rated G.

Buena Vista Pictures “Toy Story,” “Toy Story,” (Buena Vista Pictures)

July 27: “Beauty and the Beast,” the 2017 live-action version with Emma Watson portraying Belle, who wins the love of the beast, will be shown in Middletown Avenue Park. It is rated PG.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “Beauty and the Beast" “Beauty and the Beast" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Aug. 3: “A Dog’s Purpose,” the 2017 story about a dog who goes through many lifetimes and many owners, will be shown at Jocelyn Square Park. It is rated PG.

Universal Pictures “A Dog’s Purpose" “A Dog’s Purpose" (Universal Pictures)

Aug. 10: “Up,” the 2009 animated story about a lonely old man who ties balloons to his house and flies away, will be shown at DeGale Field. It is rated PG.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Up" "Up" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Aug. 17: “Coco,” the 2017 animated story of a Mexican boy on a quest through the Land of the Dead, will be shown at East Shore Park. It is rated PG.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “Coco" “Coco" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Aug. 24: “The Princess and the Frog,” the 2009 animated fairy tale about a girl who finds a frog prince, starring the voice of Bloomfield native Anika Noni Rose, will be shown at Scantlebury Park. It is rated G.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “The Princess and the Frog" “The Princess and the Frog" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Other Towns

Meanwhile, some shorter series of outdoor films will be shown this summer.

In West Hartford, “Movies Under Moonlight” will be shown on the east lawn of Elizabeth Park at 8 p.m. The titles are “What About Bob?” (June 21), “The Sound of Music” (July 19) and “A League of Their Own” (Aug. 16). elizabethparkct.org/concerts.html.

In Avon, the Sycamore Hills Recreation Area will host family movie nights at dark. The titles are “The Emoji Movie” (July 6), “Cars 3” (July 13) and “Sherlock Gnomes” (July 27). avonct.gov/sites/avonct/files/u211/avonsummer2018_fullrev3.pdf.

In Rocky Hill, Veterans Memorial Amphitheater will be the site of Friday night movies at dark.The titles are “Beauty and the Beast” live-action (July 6), “The Jungle Book” live-action (July 13), “Coco” (July 20) and “Moana” (July 27). registrations.rhparkrec.org/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30019