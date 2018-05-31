Free And Cheap Movies For The Kids All Summer

Movie theaters around the Hartford area are beginning their summer-morning kids-movie series of G- and PG-rated movies for a reduced price or even free.

Cinépolis West Hartford

Cinépolis at Blue Back Square in West Hartford has a Summer Kids Series every Tuesday at 10 a.m. from June 12 to Aug. 14. Admission is $1. The schedule is “The Boss Baby,” June 12; “The Angry Birds Movie,” June 19; “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” June 26; “The Emoji Movie,” July 3; “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” July 10; “The LEGO Ninjago Movie,” July 17; “The LEGO Movie,” July 24; “The LEGO Batman Movie,” July 31; “Despicable Me,” Aug. 7; and “Paddington 2,” Aug. 14. cinepolisusa.com.

Bow Tie Hartford

Bow Tie Palace 17, 330 New Park Ave. in Hartford, runs its Summer Kids Series 2018 from June 19 to Aug 15. Admission is free to all films, which are each shown twice, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Here’s the lineup: “The Angry Birds Movie,” June 19 and 20; “The Emoji Movie,” June 26 and 27; “Trolls,” July 3 ad 4; “Ferdinand,” July 10 and 11; “Captain Underpants,” July 17 and 18; “The Boss Baby,” July 24 and 25; “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” July 31 and Aug. 1; “Kung Fu Panda 3,” Aug. 7 and 8; and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” Aug. 14 and 15. facebook.com/BowTieCinemas.

AMC Bloomfield

Summer Movie Camp at AMC Classic Bloomfield, 863 Park Ave., begins June 20 and runs to Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, with admission at $4, which includes popcorn and soda. Here’s the lineup: “The LEGO Batman Movie,” June 20; “Ferdinand,” June 27; “Trolls,” July 11; “Despicable Me 3,” July 18; “Captain Underpants,” July 25; “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature,” Aug. 1; “The Boss Baby,” Aug. 8; and “Paddington 2,” Aug. 15. amctheatres.com.

Picture Show, Berlin

Picture Show, 19 Frontage Road in Berlin, shows kids’ movies Thursdays and Fridays at 9:45 a.m. from June 21 to Aug. 17. Admission is $1 or $5 with a drink, popcorn and candy. Here’s the schedule: “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” June 21 and 22; “The Emoji Movie,” June 28 and 29; “The Star,” July 5 and 6; “The Angry Birds Movie,” July 12 and 13; “Goosebumps,” July 19 and 20; “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” July 26 and 27; “Kung Fu Panda 3,” Aug. 2 and 3; “The Boss Baby,” Aug. 8 and 9; “Trolls,” Aug. 16 and 17. pictureshowent.com.

Cinemark Buckland, Enfield

Summer Movie Clubhouse is Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. from June 25 to Aug. 30 at Cinemark Buckland, 99 RedStone Road in Manchester. Admission is $1 per show, or $5 for 10 movies. Here’s the schedule: “Storks,” June 25 and 28; “The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature,” July 2 and 5; “My Little Pony,” July 9 and 12; “Ferdinand,” July 16 and 19; “Paddington 2,” July 23 and 26; “Captain Underpants,” July 30 and Aug. 2; “The Emoji Movie,” Aug. 6 and 9; “The Boss Baby,” Aug 13 and 16; “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” Aug. 20 and 23; and “The LEGO Ninjago Movie,” Aug. 27 and 30. Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall, will show the same films in the same order, but on Mondays only. cinemark.com.

Spotlight Hartford

At Spotlight Theatres on Front Street in Hartford, the summer will be dedicated to “Despicable Me” and his minions. Spotlight’s summer film series runs from June 26 to Aug. 23. Films will be shown three times each, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as 10 a.m. Admission is $4 and includes popcorn, soda and candy. The lineup is “Sing,” June 26 to 28; “Despicable Me 3,” July 10 to 12; “Despicable Me,” July 24 to 26; “Secret Life of Pets,” Aug. 7 to 9; “Despicable Me 2,” Aug. 14 to 16; and “Minions,” Aug. 21 to 23. hartford.spotlighttheatres.com.