Hartford Actress Part Of LGBT Film Fest's Spotlight On Trans Issues

A few years back, the Connecticut Gay & Lesbian Film Festival was renamed the Connecticut LGBT Film Festival. This year, the “T” in LGBT is placed front and center.
The 31st annual Hartford film series runs June 1 to 9 at Cinestudio, the Wadsworth Atheneum, Real Art Ways and Spotlight Theatres Front Street.
The festival’s centerpiece, “Close-Knit,” is Japan’s first transgender-themed feature film. And for the first time, the short-film nights — traditionally one female, one male — will be joined by a night of transgender short films (June 3). The shorts encompass a variety of trans experiences: reuniting with a parent, conflict with a relative, being accepted at school and work, getting pregnant during a transition.
“Alterations,” a short film to accompany “Close-Knit,” stars Hartford actress Dani Arranka, a graduate of Manchester High School and the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts. Arranka, 33, works as a hair and makeup professional and has a YouTube channel for her music videos. Arranka met “Alterations” director Juan Carlos Zaldivar when she was partying with friends at a salsa club in Miami.
“He said he fell in love with my energy and personality,” Arranka says. “I was exactly what he was looking for for the role.”
In “Alterations,” Arranka portrays a transwoman who befriends her amnesiac older mother, who does not realize who she is.
Arranka was identified as male at birth and now presents as female. She identifies herself as “gender non-conforming” and does not intend to change her body.
“I was born this way. I’m gonna die this way. This is my face, my body, my voice, my hair. I am comfortable in my skin,” she says. “I don’t consider myself trans. I am a soul, an entity, a being. I would love to be the voice for the people who are happy just as we are.”
Arranka, the daughter of Rosa and Arnoldo Ballestas of Hartford, says her Colombian heritage is important to the film, too.
“Latinos tend to be a little too close to their parents. I wanted to show that connection between a mother and son, who is now a transwoman, becoming friends,” she says.
Arranka has made another film with Zaldivar and is prepping for another, and hopes to expand her acting career. “Trans roles are the only roles I am offered, but I wouldn’t mind playing any type of role,” she says.
The Details
The Connecticut LGBT Film Festival runs June 1 to 9. Admission to individual movies is $10, $8 students and seniors. Opening and closing nights, which include parties, are $20, $15 students and seniors. A festi-pass, good for all shows, is $75. A three-show pass, which excludes opening and closing nights, is $25. All films are accompanied by shorts. outfilmct.org. Film titles, descriptions, dates and locations below.
Ideal Home
A comic drama about an affluent couple (Steve Coogan, Paul Rudd) surprised when Coogan’s grandson shows up needing a place to live. June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio, followed by a reception.
My Best Friend
An Argentinian drama about a teen befriending an unstable youth. June 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Cinestudio.
The Ring Thing
A drama about a woman whose girlfriend misinterprets a casual remark as a proposal. June 2 at 5 p.m. at Cinestudio.
Anchor and Hope
A drama about a lesbian couple taking in a male friend. June 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio.
After Louie
A drama about a man (Alan Cumming) haunted by tragedies of the past. June 2 at 9:45 p.m. at Cinestudio.
Snapshots
A drama about an elderly woman (Piper Laurie) whose memories are revived by an old set of photos. June 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Cinestudio.
Mr. Gay Syria
A documentary about gay Syrian refugees competing in an LGBT pageant. June 3 at 5 p.m. at Real Art Ways.
This is Us! Transgender Shorts Night
Includes “Mathias," "Calamity,” “Angela,” “Get the Life,” “Aarsa,” “Pre-Drink” and “Mrs. McCutcheon.” June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio.
It’s Raining Men! Men’s Shorts Night
Includes “Cock & Bull 2,” “The Jump-Off,” “Jaime,” “Juan Gabriel is Dead,” “Zolushka,” “Something New,” “Tidal,” “An Instant,” “David in Brief” and “Cupid Prefers a Sniper Rifle.” June 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio.
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun! Women’s Shorts Night
Includes “Baby Gravy,” “Amigas with Benefits,” “Life After,” “Out Again,” “Pop Rox,” “Slack-Jaw,” “Post-Apocalyptic Potluck,” “Mai,” “Violet and June,” “Marguerite” and “ur dead to me.” June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio.
Close-Knit
Japanese-language drama about a man and his transgender girlfriend taking in a child. Shown with short film “Alterations.” June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio, preceded by a 6 p.m. reception.
Every Act of Life
Documentary about playwright Terrence McNally. June 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio.
Mario
Swiss drama of two soccer players in love. June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio.
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Documentary about Scotty Bowers, a sexual procurer to the stars. June 8 at 9:45 p.m. at Cinestudio.
My Big Gay Italian Wedding
Italian-language comedy about two men who go home to get married, and face rejection, pushback and an unhinged ex. June 9 at 7:30 p.m. Spotlight Theatres.
The Feels
Comic drama about two women whose impending marriage is challenged when one confesses a deep secret. June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum.