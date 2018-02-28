Springfield Hosts Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival

March is the month for Jewish film festivals. Along with the Mandell JCC Hartford Jewish Film Festival, the Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival runs March 15 to 27 at locations around Springfield. Its lineup includes many films also showing at the Hartford fest, as well as these titles:

An American Tail, the 1986 animated story of a Russian mouse immigrating to America.

Big Sonia, a doc about a Holocaust survivor in the Midwest.

Bombshell, a doc about actress-inventor Hedy Lamarr.

East Jerusalem West Jerusalem, a doc about the Israeli music scene.

Fanny’s Journey, a drama about children finding their own way during the Holocaust.

GI Jews, a doc about Jewish Americans who fought in WWII.

Menashe, a family drama set in an ultra-Orthodox community in Brooklyn.

Monsieur Mayonnaise, a doc about a French resistance fighter and his Holocaust escapee wife.

My Mexican Shiva, a comedy set in Mexico City’s Jewish community.

Scaffolding, a drama about a literary-minded boy and his disappointed father.

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe, a drama about the Austrian writer.

There are Jews Here, a doc about four dying Jewish communities in America.

For dates, times and locations, visit pvjff.org.