HSO Adds Second ‘Harry Potter’ Film To Live Performance Series

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s three-concert screenings of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was so successful that the HSO will present the sequel, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in April, symphony Executive Director Steve Collins says.

The “Harry Potter in Concert” shows are live performances of the entire John Williams soundtracks to the blockbuster movies given as the films play on a 40-foot, high-definition screen.

All three “Sorcerer’s Stone” concerts sold out, at 2,600 tickets apiece, Collins says. Two “Chamber of Secrets” concerts are planned for April 12 and 13. A third concert will be added if the first two sell out, Collins says.

Peter Mountain | Warner Bros. Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, from left, in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," whose soundtrack will be performed by Hartford Symphony Orchestra in two concerts in April 2018. Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, from left, in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," whose soundtrack will be performed by Hartford Symphony Orchestra in two concerts in April 2018. (Peter Mountain | Warner Bros.)

“This is very exciting. The audience response was really wonderful,” Collins says. “I think people really respond to the impact of a live orchestra bringing the soundtrack to life. They realize how vibrant and intricate and powerful the music is when they hear it in that format. It brings new life to the movie. It shows how empty the movie would be without it.”

In addition to being HSO executive director, Collins performs percussion with the symphony. He said several moments were clear audience favorites.

“When Harry first appears in the movie, when he first comes on screen, everybody cheers,” Collins says. “Another great moment is the Quidditch tournament. That’s a big action scene with vivid, fast, crazy music.

“What was interesting and gratifying, though, was that the biggest applause for the entire performance is at the end of the movie, over the credits. They applaud the orchestra. It was really great,” he says.

Cheshire native John Jesensky conducted the three “Sorcerer’s Stone” concerts. Collins says it is too early to tell if Jesensky will return for “Chamber of Secrets.”

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org and at 860-987-5900. Tickets range from $45.50 to $85.50. On Cyber Monday, certain fees will be waived, Collins says.