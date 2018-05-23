Greenwich Film Festival: Dozens Of Films Over 5 Days

The fourth annual Greenwich International Film Festival will show dozens of dramas, comedies, documentaries and short films over five days in Greenwich and Stamford.

A highlight of the festival, which runs May 30 to June 3, is a screening of the 1965 classic “Shakespeare Wallah” at 11 a.m. on June 2 at Avon Theatre in Stamford. James Ivory’s film tells the story of a traveling theater troupe. Ivory won the first Oscar of his decadeslong career in 2018 for the adapted screenplay of “Call Me By Your Name.” He will be present at the screening.

Screenings are at Bow Tie Cinemas in Greenwich unless otherwise noted. Details and tickets: greenwichfilm.org.

American Masters

May 30

The documentary “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me” is shown May 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Avon Theatre in Stamford. Also June 1 at 6 p.m.

The Orchard

May 31

3 p.m.: “Summertime,” a coming-of-age romance set in 1983 on Long Island.

3:30 p.m.: “McQueen,” a doc about designer Alexander McQueen. Also June 1 at 3:30 p.m.

4:45 p.m.: “Barbara,” a drama about an actress whose role begins to define her life.

6 p.m.: “The Devil We Know,” a doc about a corporation dumping toxins into drinking water.

6:15 p.m.: “Inventing Tomorrow,” a doc about teenage innovators.

6:30 p.m.: “Half the Picture,” a doc about women directors. Greenwich Library. Also June 2 at 10:30 a.m.

7 p.m.: “Coyote,” a doc about a youth who races boats. Also June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Greenwich Library.

8 p.m.: “White Rabbit,” a drama about a performance artist struggling with her career.

9 p.m.: “American Animals,” a drama about two students who plan a heist. Also June 1 at 3:15 p.m.

HBO Documentary Films

June 1

11:30 p.m.: Documentary shorts. Also June 3 at 8:45 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: Connecticut shorts. Also June 3 at 11 a.m.

2 p.m.: “Getting Naked,” a doc about New York’s neo-burlesque scene. Also June 2 at 6:45 p.m.

4:30 p.m.: “We The Animals,” a drama about three boys growing up. Also June 3 at 4:30 p.m.

5:45 p.m.: “The Price of Everything,’ a doc about the contemporary art world.

6:45 p.m.: Narrative shorts. Also June 3 at 7 p.m. at Greenwich Library.

9 p.m.: “Find This Dumb Little Bitch and Throw Her Into a River,” a drama about a video posted on the web. Also June 3 at 8 p.m.

Globo Filmes

June 2

11 a.m.: “The California No,” a comedy about a writer in an open marriage. Also June 3 at 1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.: “Soufra,” a doc about a lifelong refugee. Also June 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Greenwich Library.

12:45 p.m.: “João, O Maestro,” a drama about a reclusive child pianist. Also June 3 at 3 p.m.

1:30 p.m.: “Leave No Trace,” a drama about a family divided by social services. Also June 3 at 3:30 p.m.

2 p.m.: “1985,” a drama about a gay man going home to Texas and struggling to tell his parents.

3:30 p.m.: “The Dawn Wall,” a doc about a seemingly unclimbable rock face. Also June 3 at 6 p.m.

4 p.m.: “A Woman Captured,’ a doc about a domestic slave who escapes. Also June 3 at 11:30 a.m.

4:45 p.m.: “Crime + Punishment,” a doc about New York whistleblower cops.

6 p.m.: “Generation Wealth,” a doc about wealth culture in America.

7:30 p.m.: “Eighth Grade,” a drama about a girl in middle school.

8:15 p.m.: “The Guilty,” a Danish-language drama about a cop and a distress call.

Focus Features

June 3

11 a.m.: “One Vote,” a doc about election day 2016. Avon Theatre in Stamford.

11:30 a.m.: “Bullies,” a drama about a bullied boy who finds refuge. Greenwich Library.

Noon: “Chef Flynn,” a doc about a 10-year-old boy who opens an eatery in his home.

2:30 p.m.: “Rowdy,” a doc about swimmer Rowdy Gaines. Greenwich Library.

2:30 p.m.: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a doc about Fred Rogers of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

6 p.m.: “Madeline’s Madeline,” a drama about an actress whose life and role begin to merge.

6:30 p.m.: “Three Identical Strangers,” a doc about triplets separated at birth.