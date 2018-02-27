'Getting Grace,' 'Edens Lost And Found' At Spotlight

Spotlight Theatre, 39 Front St. in Hartford, will host two one-time-only screenings on March 5 and 7.

“Getting Grace” will be shown Monday, March 5, at 7 p.m. The drama tells the story of a teen cancer patient who befriends the mortician who will work on her funeral. Daniel Roebuck, the film’s star, writer and director, will be present at the screening, as will other members of the cast. Admission is $11, $8 for seniors and children.

Spotlight will host a showing of “Edens Lost and Found: Chicago, City of the Big Shoulders,” a documentary about that city’s history and its leaders’ commitment to open space and green architecture on Wednesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. The screening, a benefit for Riverfront Recapture, will be preceded by a one-hour reception with appetizers, wine, beer and soft drinks. Admission is $40, $65 for “producer” tickets, which includes an additional $25 donation. riverfront.org.