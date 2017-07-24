Movies

'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' At Area Theaters

Today Sean Penn is recognized as one of the greatest dramatic actors of his generation, but in 1982 he was a new face in movies. He had made just one film, the military drama "Taps," the year before, in which he played a supporting role. Then came the comedy "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." This was just a supporting role, too, but it made the movie unforgettable.

"Fast Times" tells the story of a bunch of teens at Ridgemont High as they deal with friendships, love, fantasies, betrayal and other life-changing events. Penn is Jeff Spicoli, the school's resident stoner, who is hilariously oblivious to proper behavior, until his vulnerable side is revealed.

"Fast Times," having a 35th anniversary re-release, also stars future Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, as well as Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates, Ray Walston and Eric Stoltz. It also features two noteworthy blink-and-you-miss-them roles: Nicolas Cage, in his first film, as one of Spicoli's friends; and Lana Clarkson, the actress later murdered by Phil Spector, as a nerdy teacher's gorgeous wife.

It will be shown Sunday, July 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Bloomfield 8, 863 Park Ave.; Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Redstone Road in Manchester; Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Cinerom, 89 Farley Place in Torrington; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Lisbon 12, 162 River Road, and Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Admission varies at each theater. Tickets: fathomevents.com.

