Broadway's Recorded 'Falsettos' At New Haven, Hartford Theaters

"Falsettos" was a huge hit on Broadway last year and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including best revival of a musical. A recorded presentation of that play will be shown this week in two local theaters.

The play, first produced in 1992, was written by James Lapine and William Finn, with music and lyrics by Finn. It tells the story of Marvin, a man with an ex-wife, a male lover, a son, a psychiatrist and two lesbian neighbors.

Last year's Broadway revival starred Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom got Tony nominations.

It will be shown Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at Bow Tie Palace 17, 330 New Park Ave. in Hartford, and Criterion Cinemas, 86 Temple St. in New Haven. Admission is $15. bowtiecinemas.com.