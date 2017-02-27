Yale Hosts Two-Day Series Of European Films

Yale University hosts its 13th annual European Cinema Conference, with screenings of feature-length and short films and panel discussions on topics relevant to the movies March 3 and 4.

This year's theme is "Europe 1951: Cinema in the Cold War Era." All of the films to be shown were released in or around 1951.

The event will be held at Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St. in New Haven. Admission is free and the series is open to the public. The Whitney is wheelchair-accessible.

The weekend begins at 1 p.m. on March 3 with opening remarks by Profs. Katerina Clark and Eugenie Brinkema. Their comments lead into a block of three films by women: the feature "Maimed," Edith Carlmar's Norwegian story of a troubled marriage; and the shorts "My Room, Via Ancona" by Margaret Tait of Scotland and "Olivia" by Jacqueline Audry of France. At 5 p.m., a panel discussion, "Nasty Women 1951," will be conducted with Brinkema, Kirsty Sinclair Dootson and Rebecca Shoptaw.

At 7 p.m., two Italian-language films about conflicted women will be shown: Roberto Rossellini's "Europe '51," starring Rossellini's wife, Ingrid Bergman, followed at 9:15 p.m. by "Story of a Love Affair" by Michelangelo Antonioni.

The event will resume at 8:30 a.m. on March 4, with "Pool Of London," Basil Dearden's melodrama about two sailors who get into theft and smuggling.

At 10:15 a.m., three films by former Soviet bloc countries will be shown: the Polish short "Destination – Nowa Huta!" and the short "Soviet Lithuania No. 30," followed by "Farewell, America!" Aleksandr Dovzhenko's Russian-language feature about an American woman working in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. That block of films will be followed by the panel discussion "Cold War Cinema Cultures" with Clark, Prof. John Mackay and Viktoria Paranyuk.

At 1:45 p.m., the French short "Guernica," by Alain Resnais and Robert Hessens, will be followed by the East German classic "The Kaiser's Lackey," Wolfgang Staudte's black comedy about a cowardly man who wants to rise in the world. It will be followed by the panel "Founding Cahiers du Cinema" with Prof. Angela Della Vacche, Madeline Whittle and Hsin-Yuan Peng.

The event ends with three classic feature films: Jean Renoir's "The River," the story of three teen girls in India, at 5 p.m.; Alf Sjöberg's "Miss Julie," the adaptation of August Strindberg's drama, at 7:45 p.m.; and "Édouard et Caroline," Jacques Becker's story about a class-conscious couple, at 9:30 p.m. artscalendar.yale.edu