Environmental Film Series At Yale, Connecticut College

The Environmental Film Festival at Yale, a series focusing on sustainability issues that is sponsored by the School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, will be Wednesday to Saturday in locations around New Haven.

The festival will open April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the lawn at Kroon Hall, 195 Prospect St., with "The Age of Consequences," a documentary about how water and food shortages, extreme weather, drought, and sea-level rise accelerate instability and conflict. It will be shown with the short "Lost in Light," about light pollution.

On April 6 at 6 p.m., the action moves to United Church on the Green, 270 Temple St., for "Seed: The Untold Story," about farmers defending the future of food. It will be shown with the short "The Nature of Maps," a doc about how maps play a huge role in conservation.

"Denial" will be shown April 7 at 6 p.m. inside Kroon Hall. The feature tells the story of climate change and electricity. It will be shown with the short "Grand Teton," a travelogue of that national park.

On April 8, at 1 p.m. "Death by A Thousand Cuts" will be shown at Evans Hall, Room 2420, 165 Whitney Ave. The film focuses on charcoal exploitation and mass deforestation in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It will be shown with the short "Our Last Refuge," about the Blackfeet Nation of Montana.

On April 8 at 6 p.m. at Evans Hall, Zhang Auditorium, 165 Whitney Ave., "A Plastic Ocean," a doc about plastic contamination in the oceans, will be shown with the short "Herald of the Sea," about the decline in Alabama oyster populations.

Details and RSVP: facebook.com/yale.effy.

More Festivals

At the same time, Connecticut College in New London is hosting a "Waking Up To Years of Living Dangerously" film series, which features four hourlong films about environmental issues. The lineup is "Gathering Storm" on April 3 at 7 p.m.; "A Race Against Time" on April 4, at 7 p.m.; "Collapse of the Oceans" on April 5 at 7 p.m.; "Priceless" on April 6 at 7 p.m. All screenings except for the last are in Bill Hall 106, Silfen Auditorium. The last, at which the film's producers will be present, will be in the Frank Loomis Palmer Auditorium.

Also, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., is showing two environmental films: "Racing Extinction," about endangered species, on April 2 at 5:30 p.m.; and "Seed," on April 5 at 3:15 p.m. Free. Screenings are part of the Planet Fuel Charitable Fund Environmental Film Series.