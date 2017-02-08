Drag Comedy 'Hurricane Bianca' At Cinestudio

OutFilm CT’s monthly Second Thursdays series of screenings of LGBT-oriented films continues this month with an outrageous drag comedy.

“Hurricane Bianca” tells the story of a New York City teacher who relocates to Texas and then is fired for being gay. He gets revenge by returning to the scene in the disguise of a mean woman who takes the school by storm.

Matt Kugelman’s film stars Rachel Dratch, Alan Cumming, Margaret Cho

and RuPaul in supporting roles. Roy Haylock, who won the sixth season of the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” portrays Richard Martinez / Bianca Del Rio.

The movie will be shown on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Cinestudio, 300 Summit St., on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is $10, $8 students, seniors and Friends of Cinestudio. outfilmct.org.