'Doctor Who: The Return Of Doctor Mysterio' At Area Theaters

Celebrate the holiday season the way Doctor Who does: by saving Manhattan.

"Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio" stars Peter Capaldi as the doctor, who goes to New York and teams up with a reporter and a superhero to come to the rescue of the entire city.

"Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio" will be shown Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 29, at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut Post 14 in Milford, Regal Brass Mill 12 in Waterbury, Branford 12 and Lisbon 12 in Jewett City. It also will be shown at the Showcase West Springfield in Massachusetts.

The evening's entertainment will be rounded off with two shorts, "The Doctor: A New Kind of Hero" and "Doctor Who Christmas Extra." Admission varies at each theater. Tickets and details: fathomevents.com.