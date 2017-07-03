'David Bowie Is Happening Now' At Yale Center For British Art

In 2013, London's Victoria & Albert Museum presented an exhibit, "David Bowie Is," with handwritten lyrics, original stage costumes, photographs, films, videos, his instruments and other items relating to the life and career of the legendary rock star.
On Saturday, July 8, at 2 p.m., the Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, will show a documentary about that exhibit, which the fastest-selling show in the history of the 165-year-old art-and-design museum.
"David Bowie is Happening Now," at 95 minutes, will feature commentary by David Bowie experts, who will talk about the evolution of his ideas. Admission is free, as is admission to the museum at all times. britishart.yale.edu.