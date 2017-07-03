'David Bowie Is Happening Now' At Yale Center For British Art

www.vam.ac.uk

In 2013, Londonâs Victoria & Albert Museum presented an exhibit, âDavid Bowie Is,â with handwritten lyrics, original stage costumes, photographs, films, videos, his instruments and other items relating to the life and career of the legendary rock star. On Saturday, July 8, at 2 p.m., Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, will show a documentary about that exhibit, the fastest-selling show in the history of the 165-year-old art-and-design museum. www.vam.ac.uk

In 2013, Londonâs Victoria & Albert Museum presented an exhibit, âDavid Bowie Is,â with handwritten lyrics, original stage costumes, photographs, films, videos, his instruments and other items relating to the life and career of the legendary rock star. On Saturday, July 8, at 2 p.m., Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, will show a documentary about that exhibit, the fastest-selling show in the history of the 165-year-old art-and-design museum. www.vam.ac.uk (www.vam.ac.uk)