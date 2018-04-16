Free Yale Italian Film Festival Shows Five Films Over Four Days

The 13th annual Yale Festival of New Italian Cinema runs April 19 to 22 at Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St. in New Haven, showing a slate of five films. The festival is presented by the Italian Language and Literature Department, but all screenings are free and open to the public.

The series opens April 19 at 7:30 p.m. with “Love and Bullets,” a comic crime musical about a hit man told to kill a witness, who turns out to be the only woman he ever loved.

The title on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. is “The Father of Italy,” a drama about a woman searching for the father of her unborn child.

On April 21 at 7:30 p.m., “Let Yourself Go” is shown. The comedy tells the story of a psychoanalyst whose life is changed by his personal trainer.

The series closes on April 22, with two films. At 2 p.m. is “The War of Bumpkins,” a story of a rivalry between gangs of boys. At 4 p.m., the final film is “Everything You Want,” a comic drama about a man with dementia and his young companion. italian.yale.edu.