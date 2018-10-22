Yale Africa Film Festival In New Haven

The Yale Africa Film Festival, a series of movies from South Africa, Nigeria and the African diaspora, will be Oct. 26 and 27 at three locations at Yale University in New Haven. The festival is sponsored by the Council on African Studies and the Afro-American Cultural Center at Yale.

Admission is free to all movies, which are open to the public. Admission to the dance party is $10. Ticket sales end on Oct. 25 on eventbrite.com.

The series begins with “Mma Moeketsi,” a doc short about the 2012 massacre of 34 striking mine workers by South African police. Other shorts will be shown. It will be Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at Burke Auditorium, 195 Prospect St. An opening reception will precede the screening.

“Bigger Than Africa” will be shown on Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m. at Afro-American Cultural Center, 211 Park St. The doc chronicles the resurgence of Yoruba traditional religion, also known as Santeria or Lukumi.

A panel discussion with filmmakers will be held Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at Jackson Institute, 55 Hillhouse Ave.

“Kasala” is the film on Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m., at Burke. The drama tells the story of four youths in Lagos, Nigeria. That film will be followed by an Afrobeat dance hall after-party at the cultural center, at 10 p.m.

More movies at smaller CT venues »