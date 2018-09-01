Jessica Chastain's 'Woman Walks Ahead' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio, on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford, will show a fact-based drama about a woman who went on a daring adventure that changed her life.

“Woman Walks Ahead” stars Jessica Chastain as Catherine Weldon, a Swiss-born portrait painter in Brooklyn who traveled to Dakota Territory in 1889 to paint a portrait of Sioux Chief Sitting Bull. While there, Weldon got embroiled in the tribe’s struggle to stay on their land and became involved in the National Indian Defense Association.

“Woman Walks Ahead,” which also stars Ciaran Hinds, Sam Rockwell and Michael Greyeyes as Sitting Bull, will be shown Sunday to Wednesday, Sept. 9 to 12, at 7:30 p.m., with a 4:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, at the theater at 300 Summit St. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.