Animated 'Window Horses' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways in Hartford will show a two-time-only screening of an animated film about a poet discovering her heritage.

"Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming" tells the story of a Canadian poet being raised by her Chinese parents. She travels to Shiraz, Iran to perform at a poetry festival and discovers things about herself and her family.

It will be shown Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13 and 14, at the art space at 56 Arbor St. (Check the website for times.) Admission is $11, $8 seniors and students, $6 members, $5.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.