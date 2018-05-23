West Hartford Actress To Attend Hartford Screening Of Her Film

On Saturday, June 2, Real Art Ways will host a screening of a film featuring the last performance by the great Martin Landau, who plays opposite an actress from West Hartford.

“Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game” co-stars Paul Sorvino and Maria Dizzia. It tells the seriocomic story of two men who make friends while living in a nursing home. Pamela Dubin portrays a volunteer who becomes involved with Landau’s character. The film is rated R.

Showtime is 5 p.m. at the arts venue at 56 Arbor St. Dubin will do a Q&A after the film screening. Admission is $11, $8 seniors and students, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. realartways.org.