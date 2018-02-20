'Water Warriors' At Real Art Ways

Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St.in Hartford, will show an environmentalist documentary on Sunday, Feb. 25, followed by a discussion with the filmmaker.

“Water Warriors” tells the story of a rural community in New Brunswick, Canada, where citizens fought a Texas energy company whose quest for a natural gas supply endangered their land and water.

It will be shown at 3 p.m. A reception will precede the film at 2:45 p.m. After the 22-minute film, Michael Premo will discuss the film, with Jennifer Siskind, the local coordinator of Food & Water Watch. Admission is free. realartways.org.